1 dead following I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street near I-465 south when officials were dispatched to to a crash with an injury.

It was later determined that a vehicle with four people in it was travelling on I-465 south with a high rate of speed when it jumped the meridian and hit the curb.

The passenger of the vehicle was later confirmed to have died.

The driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.

Victim information has yet to be released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.