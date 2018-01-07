Family of 6 loses home, cat in fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was slightly injured when he tried to save the family cat during a house fire on Sunday morning.

Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 2400 block of South Lyons Avenue around 10:30 for a single-story residence fire and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing.

A man and woman and their four children escaped the home. When the father tried to go back for the family cat, he was slightly injured. The cat did not survive.

Authorities said the home was a total loss.

The family did not have renter’s insurance, according to a release from Capt. Mike Pruitt at Wayne Township Fire Department, and is being cared for by Wayne Township Victims Assistance and the American Red Cross.

Fire investigators were working on Sunday to determine the cause of the fire.