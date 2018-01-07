Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

KILEEN, Tx. (WISH) — A soldier with the Indiana National Guard died Saturday morning at Fort Hood, Texas.

Sergeant 1st Class Mark Boner, 43, served as an automated logistical specialist with the unit.

The cause of Sgt. Boner’s death is under investigation.

Boner was deployed to Iraq in 2009 and was the recipient of awards such as Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.

Colonel Kimberly Martindale released a statement:

For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family, He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.