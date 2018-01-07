INDOT trucks in full force to prepare for messy Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and snow late Sunday into Monday threatened to spell a messy morning commute, but Indiana Department of Transportation has crews working around the clock to help keep you safe.

INDOT had a “full call-out” Sunday night, meaning almost every one of their 110 trucks will be on the roads to address slippery conditions.

A spokesperson for INDOT tells 24-Hour News 8 that preparations for the storm started on Friday. INDOT has been increasing their presence on the roads since then, focusing on some of the more dangerous areas, like bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps.

Salt works best when the pavement temperature is between 20 and 30 degrees. When the temperature gets below that a solution is added to the salt to help make it more effective.

On Sunday, the majority of INDOT trucks hit the road around 8 p.m., more than 60 of them in the Indianapolis area alone.

INDOT representatives say keeping drivers safe is a joint effort.

“Everything is not 100 percent, and so we do everything that we can to make sure the roadways are safe and not as slick, but one of the things we want to remind motorists is that they have a part in that as well,” said Lamar Holliday with INDOT.

As always, drivers are being reminded to slow down and leave enough space between their car and the one in front of them.

WISH-TV will keep you updated throughout the night and morning.