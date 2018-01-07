Officials seeking 2 suspects in fatal Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Grant County early Sunday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. when officials received a call from a woman who said her son had been shot.

Upon arrival to the the location in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue, officers found 51-year-old Larry Pavey with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also found 81-year-old Gene Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Thompson would later succumb to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Pavey is expected to survive his injuries.

It isn’t yet clear what led to the shooting.

Officials are currently in search of two unknown suspects believed to be driving an extended cab pickup truck that is red or dark in color.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.