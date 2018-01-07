Postal carriers say aggressive turkeys stopping mail service

In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 photo, wild turkeys forage in a field in Pilot Rock, Ore. Pilot Rock City Council has asked the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recommendations on how it should handle a flock of wild turkeys that have been ruining residents' gardens and leaving behind droppings. (E.J. Harris/The East Oregonian via AP)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb.

Cleveland.com reports residents on a number of streets in Rocky River have had to pick up their mail at the post office because the turkeys have created unsafe conditions for carriers to deliver to their homes.

Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst said the problem has persisted for the last three weeks. She said city ordinances don’t allow for the turkeys to be eradicated.

The city has instead sent letters to people asking them to stop putting out bird feed in the hope the turkeys will go elsewhere.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman says some carriers have been pecked but none have been injured.