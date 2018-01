INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sidewalk along Washington Street had to be closed off on Saturday night after a major water main break.

The water shot through the floor of the elevated Indianapolis Artsgarden pounding the street below.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said no one was hurt. IFD was working to figure out which business the pipe belonged to, since there are several businesses in that area above the Artsgarden.

With the frigid temperatures, experts say you need to beware of frozen pipes.