INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Stonhedge Way when a woman went to her parents’ home and found her 74-year-old mother dead in the bedroom. Her wheelchair-bound father was found on the floor, but wasn’t believed to be injured.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.