7 in custody after Columbus drug bust nets $60K in meth, $24K in cash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Seven people were arrested in Columbus during a drug bust.

It began at a residence in the 300 block of Hege Avenue when investigators with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team were serving a search warrant.

During the bust, officials confiscated 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine that had an estimated street value of $60,000. Nearly $24,000 in cash was also confiscated from the residence.

Taken into custody were:

  • 46-year-old Jason Campell
  • 29-year-old Courtney Irvin
  • 19-year-old Jayden Campbell
  • 19-year-old David Compton
  • 27-year-old Phillip Amburgey
  • 40-year-old Eric Caldwell
  • 59-year-old Roger Leonard

Campell and Irvin face numerous drug related charges while the rest face a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.