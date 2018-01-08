7 in custody after Columbus drug bust nets $60K in meth, $24K in cash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Seven people were arrested in Columbus during a drug bust.
It began at a residence in the 300 block of Hege Avenue when investigators with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team were serving a search warrant.
During the bust, officials confiscated 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine that had an estimated street value of $60,000. Nearly $24,000 in cash was also confiscated from the residence.
Taken into custody were:
- 46-year-old Jason Campell
- 29-year-old Courtney Irvin
- 19-year-old Jayden Campbell
- 19-year-old David Compton
- 27-year-old Phillip Amburgey
- 40-year-old Eric Caldwell
- 59-year-old Roger Leonard
Campell and Irvin face numerous drug related charges while the rest face a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.