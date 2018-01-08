Areas of dense freezing fog develops tonight, then a few mild days

THIS EVENING: We have seen areas of fog develop through the afternoon and that will last into the evening. As temps drop below freezing, untreated roads could get slick once again.

OVERNIGHT: Very dense freezing fog will be an issue for most overnight. The freezing fog could cause slick roads and the dense fog could make driving difficult. There may be some delays for schools in the morning due to dense freezing fog.

TUESDAY: The fog will linger for at least the 1st half of the day, then stay mainly cloudy afterwords. Highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s depending on location.

ACTIVE 8-DAY FORECAST: Mild, but rainy air will surge in Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 50s both days. Then a strong storm system will move in Friday and Saturday. As of right now, we could see a wintry mix Friday, then the potential for accumulating snow Saturday. Too early to put totals on yet, but we will fine tune the forecast in the next few days.