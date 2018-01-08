Best Health and Fitness Gadgets

Holding yourself accountable with your New Year’s resolutions in 2018 has never been easier!

Gadget Gram’s David Novak highlights products to improve your health and fitness in the new year!

MOCAcuff BP Monitor

$49; www.mocacare.com

MOCAcuff is designed with style and comfort in mind, making it easy to incorporate blood pressure monitoring into your everyday routine. After each measurement, your heart rate and blood pressure reading, along with a color-coded indicator that corresponds to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) blood pressure categories, can be viewed clearly on the screen. With a single tap of a button, your measurement history is synced wirelessly to your smartphone.

MOCAheart Monitor

$90; www.mocacare.com

MOCAheart measures your pulse wave velocity using its EKG and PPG sensors, and gives you an easy understanding of whether your PWV is in a healthy range using the Blood Velocity Index (MOCA Index). Combined with heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, you’ll receive a holistic view of your heart health; and by taking regular measurements, you can track how it improves over time. The MOCAheart mobile app makes it easy to share your heart data with your doctor and loved ones.

AicoMate Revo Breathalyzer

$219.95; www.alcomate.net

The AlcoMate Revo breathalyzer combines the revolutionary innovation of PRISM technology with state-of-the-art fuel-cell precision to offer the most reliable, convenient and accurate commercial breathalyzer available on the market. The Revo is perfect for use in a variety of testing applications, and is also an ideal choice for accurate performance that rivals police-issue devices. It’s sleek, compact design allows for easy, discreet carrying operated by an easy-to-use button that delivers fast results in a four-digit display.

Activ5

$119.90; www.activ5.com

Activ5 is a portable isometric-based strength training device and coaching app. This tiny gym in your pocket effectively helps you tone and strengthen muscles. Activ5 has a durable design that measures more than 200lbs of muscle force and has proven to increase strength by an average of 30 percent through short, 5-minute workouts a few times a day. Available on iOS and Android operating systems, the Activ5 Companion App features more than 100 seated, standing and advanced fun-impact workouts.

Clarity Chat

$419.95 (single)/$799.95 (pair); www.claritychat.com

Clarity Chat is an affordable and easy-to-use sound amplifier the delivers clear robust sound indoor, outdoor or over the phone. Built with an eight-channel wide dynamic range compression and a state-of-the-art noise reducer that differentiates environmental noises from speech. The adaptive feedback cancelation technology reduces whistling or squeaking while the Telecoil program allows for clear sound when using the telephone.

