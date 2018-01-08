Delphi homicide investigation moves back to Delphi City Hall

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly a year has passed since the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found along a trail in Delphi.

Investigators provided a brief update Monday in that the base of the investigation operations will change from the REMC Building back to the office space above Delphi City Hall, which is where the investigation was originally headquartered.

Officials that were assigned the case had been using the building since February of 2017.

The case has gone on to receive nationwide attention in an effort to help investigators make an arrest.

Police are urging people to submit more tips, no matter how insignificant those tips might seem.

If you have any information in the case, you are urged to contact the tip hotline at 844-459-5786.