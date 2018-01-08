Flora fire chief named after former chief resigns

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette fire inspector has been named the new fire chief in Flora. He’ll be assisting with the investigation into a house fire that killed four sisters.

“It’s a true honor to become a Flora volunteer fire department chief,” said Lafayette Fire Inspector Todd Trent.

Trent is taking on the role as Flora Fire Volunteer Department’s fire chief.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to give back to your community and lead the men and women that serve under you,” said Trent.

In addition to his other duties as chief, Trent will be assisting with the Flora fire investigation that killed four young sisters. Trent was the assistant chief before he was nominated to chief. He’s been working on the Flora fire investigation since the beginning.

“I think anybody that stays in the fire service for a period of time in the volunteer world would like to be chief at one point in time,” said Trent.

He is replacing the former fire chief, Adam Randle. Randle resigned a week before the day marking a year since that fire, for what were cited as personal reasons. His father, Dennis Randle, who was with Homeland Security, also resigned.

“My position will be maintaining the Flora fire department and making sure that our training station is up to date. Making sure our equipment is up to date,” said Trent.

Trent isn’t the only new face to the team of investigators working the Flora fire: the prosecutor who was working the case, Rob Ives, has also resigned. Nicholas McLeland has replaced him as Carroll County prosecutor.

“Change is good,” said Trent. “As human beings, we don’t like it. As we get older, we don’t like it. But I think change is good.”

Trent said as the Flora fire investigation moves forward, justice for the four sisters is his top priority.

“We want to make sure these girls get due diligence,” said Trent.

Indiana State Police asked the Indianapolis Fire Department to conduct a peer review on the Flora fire investigation.