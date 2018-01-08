Neo-Nazi graffiti found on homes, cars in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Several people in Greenwood spent their weekend cleaning neo-Nazi graffiti off their homes and cars.

Police are investigating at least three cases, which they say happened early Sunday morning in neighborhoods just west of U.S. 31 near East Worthsville Road.

Police say this isn’t being treated like a typical case of vandalism. Some of the graffiti included a backwards swastika and the words “neo-Nazi,” so a detective has been assigned to the case.

“I was upset and confused and couldn’t quite understand why anyone would want to do that,” said Suzanne Woehler, a Greenwood resident.

A backwards swastika drawn with black spray paint covered her garage door. Woehler was one of three people who found the offensive images on their home or car.

“These could be teenagers just being stupid, thinking that’s cute, but when you use symbols like a swastika or neo-Nazi, we have to also wonder, is this a hate crime or is this a crime that is racially motivated?” said Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth with the Greenwood Police Department.

“None of them can figure out why their particular vehicle or house was targeted, so like I said, it could be random. Until we get these people in custody and speak to them, we might not know for sure,” Filenwarth said.

“At first I wasn’t sure if it was something against me or they were saying about them or I don’t know, but the more I thought about it, the more I just thought it has got to be teenagers or kids out causing mischief,” said Woehler.

Even if that’s all it is, she still thinks it’s important for police to find them.

“It makes me angry. It is wrong, and it is not funny,” she said.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call them at 317-865-0300.