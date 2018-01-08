Oprah Winfrey speech causes Weight Watchers stock to soar

(CNN) — Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech Sunday night gave Weight Watchers investors something to cheer about Monday.

The company’s shares jumped 13 percent amid speculation Winfrey — an owner of the weight-loss company — may run for president of the United States.

#Oprah2020 was trending on Twitter after the media superstar accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

Winfrey has publicly backed Weight Watchers for years. She attributes her weight loss success to its diet regimen.

Winfrey bought a 10 percent stake in the struggling company in October 2015 and joined its board of directors. Since then, Weight Watchers enrollment has climbed by nearly 1 million members.