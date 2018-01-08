Red Cross blood shortage prompts call for donors

INDIANAPOLIS — A blood shortage has caused The American Red Cross to issue an urgent need for blood donors of all types.

Rough winter weather has had a severe impact on blood donations this year; cancelling over 150 blood drives and causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Upcoming donation locations in Marion County are as follows:

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riley Outpatient Center, 575 Riley Hospital Drive

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., IUPUI – School of Nursing, 600 Barnhill Drive

1/11/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., IUPUI – Taylor Hall, 815 West Michigan

1/16/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Vincent Heart Center, 10580 North Meridian

1/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Illinois Fall Creek Building, 50 Fall Creek Parkway, North Drive

1/18/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old National Bank, 1 Monument Circle

1/22/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Miller’s Merry Manor, 8400 Clearvista Place

In Hamilton County:

1/20/18: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 502 East Event Centre 520 East Carmel Drive

You can find more locations by clicking here.