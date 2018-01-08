Slick morning commute

Monday morning commute could be tricky fro some this morning as a mixed bag of precipitation sweeps through central Indiana. Surface temperatures are hovering near or slightly below or above freezing which will cause some of the precipitation that’s falling to freeze to surfaces.

Major interstates could see a few slick spots on bridges or underpasses. We have Travel Advisories from areas mostly north of the metro area throughout the day. Throughout the morning we’ll eventually see transition from a mix to snow showers. Expect to see slick and icy conditions for roads for the morning commute. The precipitation starts to become a little more scattered by rush hour.with the precipitation clearing by late morning.