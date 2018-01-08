Winter weather seen in Carmel on Monday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Many parts of central Indiana saw winter weather come through Monday morning. Some parts of Carmel saw everything from rain/snow mix to flurries, sleet, then flurries again throughout the hours of Daybreak.

Driving conditions in downtown Carmel were not too bad in the early morning hours. Some areas on the sidewalk were slick though.

It is important that people salt their porches, steps, and sidewalks in order avoid falling on black ice. Some parking lots in the area could also be slick from the cold temperatures.

Temperatures are supposed to stay around or below freezing for the rest of the day.