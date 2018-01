INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday night in an apparent hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side.

Police were dispatched to a report of a person “dead on arrival” at 6:23 p.m. on Bluff Road south of Southport Road, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Christopher Wilburn, a public affairs representative. Authorities found a person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Hit-and-run and crash investigators are on the scene. They have no suspect.