500 Festival event season set to kickoff Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A celebration event at OneAmerica will kick off the 2018 500 Festival event season Tuesday. It’s a reminder of warmer days and the feeling of the month of May. The 500 festival staff is gearing up for this years race.

The 500 Festival event was created in 1957 and over the more than 60 years, it’s grown to become one of the largest festivals in the nation.

On Tuesday morning, in the lobby, you’ll hear upbeat music, and see a countdown clock counting down to the Mini-Marathon, as well as vibrant banners and backdrops

Tuesday morning, organizers plan to help out with some cold weather training tips. We will also learn more about volunteer roles for 2018 and tease the registration opening on Wednesday. Leaders are also planning to unveil the 500 Festival 5K participant shirt and medal Tuesday morning.

