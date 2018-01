INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven children were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures after a bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Brookville Road and East Pleasant Run Parkway when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus.

The seven children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed road conditions may have played a factor in the crash, as the Department of Public Works would later the roadway where the crash happened.