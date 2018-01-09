Crews prepare for more pothole repairs as temperature rises

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With temperatures above freezing this week, you may start to notice some potholes in the roads.

The city of Indianapolis has crews working to make repairs, but they’re also asking for you help to make sure they all get patched.

Residents can report potholes through an online web system. Crews will then follow up and hopefully make repairs before they damage cars. The city’s website also has a link where you can see where potholes have already been reported and what the status of their repair is. Since August, there have been more than 2,500 potholes reported in the city. That number is expected to rise as the temperature increases above the freezing point.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, a pothole is formed when water gets into the pavement and freezes, forcing it to rise. When that water melts, the pavement breaks apart from the weight of traffic. DPW said it tries to get those potholes filled as quickly as possible. Requests could take up to a week and a half, but, according to the department’s website, more than 70 percent are repaired within three days.