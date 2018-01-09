Don Mattingly’s ‘A Bronx Reunion’ raises funds for youth charity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — ‘A Bronx Reunion: An Evening with Bernie Williams and Don Mattingly.’ is a fundraising event happening Tuesday, at the Tropicana Evansville.

The event, hosted by Don and Lori Mattingly, will include a cocktail reception, a silent auction, a question/answer session with Don Mattingly and New York Yankees legend and four-time World Series Champion, Bernie Williams.

Williams, a Grammy-nominated, classically-trained guitarist will play acoustic guitar and entertain with influences that include jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin sounds.

Founded by former New York Yankees captain and current Miami Marlins manager, Don Mattingly, Mattingly Charities was created to help underserved children by supporting programs which promote youth development through athletic participation, social development opportunities and educational advancement programs.

In 2017, Mattingly Charities successfully launched the Mattingly RBI League, affiliated with MLB, in in Evansville, with approximately 400 underserved youth participating this past Spring.

More information can be found on the Mattingly Charities website.