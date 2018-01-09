Former teacher’s aide violates probation for 3rd time

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A former teacher’s aide with the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation, Kisha Nuckols, has violated her probation for the third time.

According to court documents, Nuckols, who had previously agreed to a plea agreement, admitting to child seduction, failed to register with local law enforcement as a sex offender within seven days of being placed on probation and was found to have been in possession of a smart phone.

A warrant has been requested for her arrest.

Nuckols had previously been sentenced to two years home detention and two years of probation in Nov. 2016, per the plea agreement.

In July 2017, her first violation, she was said to have had 14 alcoholic beverages in her presence, which were later poured out. Social media accounts that had not been approved by the department were also found on her phone.

Nuckols was previously accused of having sexual relationships with half a dozen students.

She had served as a non-certified teacher’s aide, lifeguard and substitute teacher with the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation.