Fort Wayne woman pulls gun on man after getting phone stolen during Facebook Marketplace meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a woman who was trying to sell him her cell phone Sunday afternoon. According to the police report, the woman says that she was meeting the suspect after they met on Facebook Marketplace.

The man is described as a 20-year-old black man wearing a gray sweat shirt and pants along with a black stocking cap. The victim says she met him at a parking lot in the 2800 block of Millbrook Drive and handed him the phone.

She says that the man refused to give her the phone back so she pulled a gun on him. The suspect then took off running and went inside a apartment on the street. The victim said the man never made threats to her and there was no physical struggle over the item, making the incident a theft and not a robbery.

Officers noticed that the apartment complex has cameras which possibly had view of the incident but the office was not open. The incident is still under investigation.