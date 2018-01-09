Governor wants to continue to bring more jobs to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday evening, Gov. Eric Holcomb laid out where we stand as Hoosiers in the annual State of the State Address… and what he hopes we can accomplish over the next year.

In his second State of the State address, Holcomb made it clear while he wants to continue to focus on bringing jobs to Indiana, the state also now needs to focus on filling the jobs already in our state.

“Right now, we have 85,000 jobs in Indiana unfilled because employers can’t find the people equipped with the skills they need,” Holcomb said. “And, add in the IDEC’s (Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s) 30,000 new jobs, with even more on the way this year — not to mention the more than 1 million jobs to be filled over the next 10 years as baby boomers retire.”

The key to that he said is education. By 2019, the governor wants to increase the number of work-based internships and apprenticeships in the state from 12,000 to 50,000. He also wants to create a new Education to Career Pathways cabinet to drive legislation and funding for this plan.

Far outside the classroom, Holcomb’s speech also touched on the opioid crisis in Indiana, and how he plans to fight it.

“We’re moving forward to require Indiana physicians to use INSPECT ( the state’s prescription drug monitoring system) before ever issuing an opioid prescription,” Holcomb said. “We’ll seek to increase the number of opioid treatment locations from 18 to 27, so nearly everyone in the state will be less than an hour’s drive to treatment.”

Democratic leaders slammed parts of the governor’s speech. They said some of it missed the mark and fell flat.

State Rep. Terry Goodin, minority leader in the Indiana House of Representatives, said, “As far as boldness and leadership, I thought it lacked both of those. He specifically talked about the opioid problem, a couple of the areas where they were going to try to curb that. I was truly disappointed to not hear the word ‘mental heath’ in any of that sentence.”

State Senator Tim Lanane, minority leader in the Indiana Senate, said, “I guess I was expecting more of a bold vision or a bold idea in terms of what do we need to do the workforce system in the state of Indiana. Clearly what we’re going right now just isn’t working.”

Republican leadership applauded the governor’s stance on issues like the opioid crisis and the Department of Child Services (DCS).

Speaker of the House Brian Bosma said, “As most of you are aware, we’ve already scheduled, for immediately upon the publication of the circulation of the DCS consultants’ report, a special meeting of the legislative council to discuss on that, after members have have had a time to digest it that’s precisely what governor ought to be doing.”