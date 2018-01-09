IFD, IMPD unable to determine cause of fatal December fire on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say the cause of a fatal house fire in December on the city’s southeast side is undetermined.

Indianapolis Fire Department announced Tuesday that it and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe the fire began in the front bedroom of the home, where Roderick Smiley, 58, died.

“Due to the heavy fire and severely compromised structural integrity, fire investigators were unable to fully enter the structure and conduct an exact cause investigation,” IFD said in a news release Tuesday.

IFD crews were called about 1 a.m. Dec. 13 to the house fire in the 1200 block of Vandeman Street. Crews arrived on scene to find the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and family members said Smiley was wheelchair-bound and had lived in the house his entire life. The Marion County Coroner’s Office had reported his cause of death as thermal injuries and inhalation of products of combustion.

Smiley’s 63-year-old girlfriend, who authorities have yet to identify, was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital Dec. 13 in critical condition. Her current condition was not provided in Tuesday’s release.

No firefighters were injured.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.