Indiana governor delivering 2nd State of the State speech

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his second State of the State speech Tuesday evening to a joint audience of the House and Senate.

The Republican will outline his vision for the coming year during the speech. But it also offers a high-profile opportunity to address the shadow cast on his administration by troubles at the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The agency’s former director resigned in December, torching Holcomb’s administration for management changes and service cuts amid a surge in caseloads fueled by the opioid epidemic.

Holcomb is expected to tout his plans to improve the state’s workforce training and the continued fight against the opioid crisis, two vexing yet intertwined issues Indiana has struggled to address.

Indiana workers, like in other Rust Belt states, have had difficulty adapting to the changing world and global economy. Wages lag and experts say many lack the skills needed for better paying jobs.

Meanwhile, a growing number of working-age adults are sidelined from gainful employment by addiction, according to officials.

While Holcomb already outlined his agenda for the year, he has been far more reluctant to talk about the issues that are expected to be dominant themes during the session.

Lawmakers are headed into an election year and GOP leaders have already cautioned that they do not have a major, overarching piece of legislation the hope to pass.

That leaves a vacuum that’s likely to be filed by hot-button issues. Among the proposals being debated at the Statehouse are efforts to legalize medical marijuana, eliminate the state’s handgun permit requirement and rewrite Indiana’s prohibitive alcohol laws.

Holcomb said he has opinions on those matters, but doesn’t feel obligated to weigh in unless they directly relate to his legislative priorities, he said during a recent interview.

Since taking office roughly a year ago, he has ducked substantive policy questions about everything from abortion and gun rights legislation, to federal health care policy or whether Indiana convenience stores should be able to sell cold beer.