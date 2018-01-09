Mayor Hogsett reaches into the pews to fight crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett recently went on a tour.

He toured pulpits across the city to share a message of unity, encouragement and commitment.

At each of his stops, he asked people in the pews to remain united in addressing crime in our city.

“We were encouraged that he would take the time to be with us, just what he shared was in tune with our hearts,” said Jon Susa, a pastor with The Caring Place, 2901 N. Post Road.

About a week ago, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, not far from The Caring Place. Susa made it clear that we must care about the welfare of others. He also added that the church has the solutions for troubles plaguing today’s youth.

“Those are our kids, regardless of race, creed and religion. We are all part of humanity. Let’s go and be the hope that is needed.”

24-Hour News 8 talked with other pastors at churches that Hogsett visited; all were eager to hear from the mayor.

Hogsett frequently attends churches on Sunday mornings. It is a practice that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.