Popular British foods

In our kitchen today, Owner Tina Jesson introduces two British foods hardly seen in America: British Sausage and Sticky Toffee Pudding!

Yorkshire Puddings and Toad in the hole batter

200g plain flour

3 eggs

300ml milk

3 tbsp vegetable oil to heat in bun pan

Method

Put the flour and some seasoning into a large bowl, stir in the eggs, one at a time, then slowly whisk in the milk until you have a smooth batter. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 mins or up to a day. Heat oven to 450F. Pour the oil into the holes of a 12-hole muffin tin, then heat the tin in the oven for 5 mins until oil smokes. Carefully ladle the batter mix into the tin, then bake for 30 mins until well browned and risen.

When making toad in the hole.

Bake British sausages until light brown.

After adding batter mix to muffin pan, carefully place sausages in pan.

Continue to bake as above.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

INGREDIENTS

Pudding: 1/2 stick unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pan

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour plus more for pan

6oz chopped pitted dates

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs Sauce: 1 1/4 cups (packed) light brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

Method

For pudding: Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and flour brownie pan. Bring dates and 1 1/4 cups water to a boil in a medium heavy saucepan with tall sides. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda (mixture will become foamy). Set aside; let cool. Whisk 1 1/2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat 1/4 cup butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl to blend (mixture will be grainy). Add 1 egg; beat to blend. Add half of flour mixture and half of date mixture; beat to blend. Repeat with remaining 1 egg, flour mixture, and date mixture. Pour batter into pan. Bake until a tester inserted into center of cake comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Invert pudding onto rack and cut in to brownie sixed squares. DO AHEAD: Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and let stand at room temperature. For sauce: Bring sugar, cream, and butter to a boil in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to boil, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; DO AHEAD: Can be made 4 hours ahead. Let stand at room temperature. Rewarm gently before using.

What we have coming up in 2018…

Dinner at Downton – 6pm – 8pm – $59 adults. Join us for a telling tale of manners, etiquette and rules for the household staff, as you enjoy dinner Downton-style and savor every moment. Prizes for best period dress.

​Friday January 19th, Carmel : Purchase tickets now.

Saturday January 20th, Columbus : Purchase tickets now.

Fish & Chips evenings, Monthly Baking Lessons Program, Tina's Teatime Tales Talk series & Brit Tour in September back to where Tina was raised and area staying in a rural farm house.

Harry and Meghan’s engagement! Tina’s Tea Room will be doing something special for their wedding in May – see the website below for more info!

To learn more, visit www.TinasTraditional.com.