Special prosecutor named for councilor facing 2 child molesting charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special prosecutor was appointed Monday in the case of an Indianapolis City-County councilor facing child molesting charges

Jeffrey Miller is facing two counts of child molesting. The special prosecutor will be Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham II.

A Hendricks County Superior Court judge agreed to Miller’s request for a special prosecutor, instead of Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry. The case was previously moved from Marion County to Hendricks County. Miller’s next hearing is March 16.

Two 10-year-old girls allege Miller, who represents a large portion of downtown, fondled and inappropriately touched them, court documents show. After a nearly monthlong investigation of the allegations, a probable cause warrant was issued in November for Miller, a Republican in office since 2012.

The girls had known Miller for about five years and often visited his Fletcher Place home because they were friends with Miller’s son.