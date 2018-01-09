Veterans visit Indiana Statehouse to air concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special day for veterans was held Tuesday at the Statehouse.

The 2018 Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day gave veterans a chance to meet with state representatives and senators to talk about pressing issues they face.

How does one show American pride? Standing proudly for the national anthem? A salute to the flag? For Army veteran Vanessa Dillion, it meant sacrificing her physical well-being for the country’s well-being.

“I’ve got stress fractures to both femurs and injured my knees. I’d just rather leave it at that,” she said tearfully.

Dillion served in the Army as a combat medic in Germany from 1993 through 1995. She was 22 years old when she enlisted. It’s a decision that left her reliant on a walker to get around.

“I knew going on that can happen or worse. I don’t think I would ever change that decision in my life,” she said.

But one thing she wants to see change is the way veterans are treated once they get home.

“I just want to make sure that every veteran is looked out for,” she said.

With her 15-year old daughter by her side, Dillion headed to the Statehouse for Veterans Legislative Day. She wanted to air her grievances.

Gov. Eric Holcomb spoke before the vets; hundreds attended. State Rep. John Bartlett, a Democrat from Indianapolis, was there to listen. He helped start Veterans Legislative Day four years ago.<

“A day like today keeps on the legislators’ minds that we have veterans and they have issues. We need to pay attention to those veterans.”

Bartlett is co-authoring four bills focused on veterans. In addition, he also worked on legislation that requires mental health treatment for some service members who are returning to the country after deployment.

It’s perhaps a patriotic expression, for those not just expressing patriotism, but sacrificing everything for it.

“It’s our lives on the line that we’re saying we’ll put on the line when we swear in,” Dillion said.