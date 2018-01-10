54-year-old woman dies in south side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman is dead after an overnight house fire on the city’s south side.

Just after 1:30 Wednesday morning, crews responded to a house in the 1000 block of Amesbury Court for a residence fire with entrapment.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, which was confined mainly to the living room of the house. However, a 54-year-old woman did, who was on oxygen, did perish in the fire.

Another female resident was home at the time of the fire, but was able to escape. Her condition is currently unknown.

Damage has been estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however it is believed to be accidental.