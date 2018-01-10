Colts WR T.Y. Hilton named to Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Colts fan favorite will be heading to Orlando.

T.Y. Hilton has been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Hilton received the nod after Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was unable to participate due to injury.

Hilton started all 16 games for the Colts, racking up 966 yards on 57 receptions. He also led the team in receiving yards for the fifth straight season.

This will make four consecutive Pro Bowl selections for the wide receiver.

Hilton will be the only Colt chosen for the Pro Bowl, continuing their streak of having at least one player selected since 1998.