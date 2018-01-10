Crash in Jackson Co. shuts down southbound lanes of I-65, sends 1 to hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An early Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County has shutdown SB I-65.

According to the Indiana State Police,just after 4:30 troopers responded to a personal injury crash on southbound I-65, south of Seymour.

ISP says the crash involved three semis and began after one semi rear ended two other semis, causing a hazardous chemical to leak onto the roadway.

One person, a passenger in one of the semis, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both lanes were immediately closed and remain so as clean up continues.

It is unclear when those lanes will be back open.