Feeling cheesy? Popular mac and cheese festival set for Indy return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -“Return of the Mac Fest” is back for 2018! The popular mac and cheese festival is expanding to six Indiana cities this year, although those are yet to be revealed.

Presale tickets for Indianapolis go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 10. General Public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12.

The “Return of the Mac Fest” is set for Feb. 4 at the Circle City Industrial Complex from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to purchase presale tickets, buyers must be a fan mail subscriber or a previous ticket buyer.

This year about 30 local restaurants will dish up their favorite mac and cheese recipes. Tickets come with unlimited samples. There will be two sessions in Indianapolis and those who purchase VIP Early Entry tickets to either session will gain entry one hour earlier than general admission.

The first session is set for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m, but with VIP tickets entry is 11 a.m. The second session is schedule for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but with VIP tickets entry is 3 p.m.

All tickets include Unlimited mac and cheese sampling for the duration of your session

Access to beverages, which are available for purchase i.e. guests over the age of 21 will have access to a full bar area

Participation in Yelp’s Crowd Favorite Vote Kids six and under are free. Alcoholic beverages will be available for anyone 21+ For more information and to buy tickets to the “Return of the Mac Fest,” click here.