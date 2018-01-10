Female Harlem Globetrotter “Hoops” excited to play in Indianapolis next week

Ready for some “Hoops”?! Today on Indy Style, Harlem Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green shows off HER incredible talents, yes, HER! Briana is just the 15th woman to ever don the red, white and blue uniform in the team’s 91-year history!

Here’s more about Briana:

Class of 2002 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Guard 5-9 2ndSeason

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

College: University of Texas –El Paso ‘12

Briana first started pursuing basketball at age 4. She was introduced to the sport by her older brother who has served as one of her greatest mentors.

I always looked up to my big brother, who was always playing basketball. Growing up I always wanted to follow his lead,” she said. “He’s now my biggest fan, supporter, and best friend.”

Green had a stellar career at Lexington Catholic High School (Ky.) where she helped the team to a 160-14 record over four years. She led team to two state championships, was ranked among the best players in the country, earning All-State and

All-Region honors.

She went on to attend the University of Texas -El Paso where she ranks no. 11 on the school’s list for all-time wins, with 79, and totaled 650 career points for UTEP.

Hoops has played professionally overseas in the Czech Republic and Spain. She also took her talents to Mexico in 2014 –all while managing to earn her graduate degree in Sports Management at Southern New Hampshire University in 2015.

Prior to joining the team, Hoops spent some time coaching and mentoring youngsters and says becoming a Globetrotter is something inspirational to her.

I have always wanted to have a positive impact and be able to make someone smile. Basketball gives me the opportunity to reach out and inspire the youth. Especially being a female player, it allows young girls to believe in themselves.”

In her free time, Hoops enjoys giving back to the community by volunteering at soup kitchens in her community and helps serve food on Thanksgiving at her local homeless shelter. She also enjoys dancing and expressing her creativity through drawing.

Harlem Globetrotters 2018 World Tour

Monday, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

