Firefighter Tim’s Broom Stick Warm-Up

It’s time to clean up your workout with a Broomstick warmup that can help you get your blood flowing and your joints ready to go. Firefighter Tim shares a simple way to either start your day or your workout using a broomstick. He says these movements can help get you stretched and warmed up so you are ready for your day or your workout!

Here’s a list of just a few great warmup movements:

Overhead front to back

Overhead around the worlds

Overhead front to back engaging hips

Overhead side to side

Side to side twist

Overhead lunge

Good mornings

Good morning twist

Balance foot kicks

Balance lunge

Squats

Shoulder engagement stretches

