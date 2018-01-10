Firefighter Tim’s Broom Stick Warm-Up

It’s time to clean up your workout with a Broomstick warmup that can help you get your blood flowing and your joints ready to go. Firefighter Tim shares a simple way to either start your day or your workout using a broomstick. He says these movements can help get you stretched and warmed up so you are ready for your day or your workout!
Here’s a list of just a few great warmup movements:
Overhead front to back
Overhead around the worlds
Overhead front to back engaging hips
Overhead side to side
Side to side twist
Overhead lunge
Good mornings
Good morning twist
Balance foot kicks
Balance lunge
Squats
Shoulder engagement stretches
