INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of Indiana Government Center South’s West Wing closed Wednesday due to flooding.

Officials said the flooding began when the sprinkler system on the 3rd floor burst, causing water to to be spewed onto the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors.

No yet timetable on how long the repairs are expected to take, but workers said they’ve been cleaning since 10 a.m.

It isn’t yet known what caused the sprinkler system to malfunction.