Get the “scoop” on the latest restaurant news in Indy

Neal Brown’s Japanese-inspired Ukiyo opens for dinner Wednesday. His Moon Rabbit Ramen opened for lunch there last weekend.

The Rhino Bar at Byrne’s Grilled Pizza has its grand opening this weekend at 56th and Illinois streets.

Southside mainstay Greiner’s Sub Shop will open a Nora location soon when it opens on East 86th Street across from North Central High School. Owner Lisa Moyer is also opening her Dog Deli there soon too.

On Mass Ave, the longtime Old Point Tavern has closed. The Cunningham Restaurant Group will be putting a new concept there — maybe Nashville hot chicken.

Make plans to get tickets for Indy’s second Return of the Mac, the super-popular mac and cheese fest that will take place Feb. 4 on Super Bowl Sunday.

