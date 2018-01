INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Loretta H. Rush, chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, on Wednesday presented the annual State of the Judiciary speech.

The address looked at the reorganization of the branch’s administrative structure, expanding court technology and increasing training for officers. She also talked about the success of adoptions in Indiana.

Watch the video above for more details.

Here is the text of the 2018 State of the Judiciary. Here is a post of the video of the entire speech.