Winter farmers market to serve food desert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the 20th day of winter, we were surrounded by greens.

Growing Places Indy showcased its greenhouse, where vegetables were sprouting near Arsenal Technical High School.

This Saturday, Growing Places and more than 65 vendors will unpack their fruits and veggies at the Circle City Industrial Complex near East 10th and East Brookside Avenue.

The 10th annual winter farmers market is strategically placed in an area that is often compared to a food desert. A food desert is often defined as an area where it is difficult to buy affordable or quality food.

One of the missions of Growing Places Indy is to provide healthy food that is inexpensive. The farmers have developed a program where people receiving federal assistance can swipe their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card and actually get more money toward their purchases.

“Any customers that uses EBT can come in and swipe their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) card and, say they swipe it for $20 dollars, if that is all they have to spend on grocers, we would give them $40 more; $20 of that would come from Fresh Bucks, which is a statewide program,and the other $20 would come from our farmers market,” said Kat Reiner with Growing Places Indy.

The farmers market will start from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 E. Brookside Ave.