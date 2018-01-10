Investigation leads to 2 drug arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A joint investigation conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office lead to the drug arrests of two individuals.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Breedlove, 23, and 18-year-old Amber Brown were both taken into custody.

Deputies say the investigation began after receiving information that Breedlove was dealing narcotics out a Morgantown residence. During the course of the undercover operation, deputies made three undercover buys from Breedlove at the residence.

Deputies say that during some of those transactions Brown was present. A warrant was then obtained and then executed Tuesday at the Morgantown residence.

As a result of the search, both Breedlove and Brown were arrested and transported from Morgan County to Brown County.

Deputies also discovered and seized marijuana, $4,602 in cash, five firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and three cell phones.