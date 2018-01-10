Light rain and much warmer today!

A foggy start to the morning but warmer with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Light rain will continue through the morning and afternoon. Not expecting much accumulation of any at all with the light showers for today. Highs well above normal topping out in the lower 50s! Temperatures remain steady overnight only falling a couple degrees. Lows will range from upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered showers overnight become more and more isolated during the morning. A few isolated light showers during the morning commute. Showers start to become more widespread during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will top out near 60 for a lot of locations.

Changes arrive late Thursday night through Friday. Temperatures will begin to dip overnight and that will allow rain showers to transition to a wintry mix. Sleet, freezing rain and snow will impact the morning commute. Eventually we’ll see a transition to snow showers late in the day Friday with some accumulation possible. Amounts still being adjusted since track is still uncertain.

Cold air will settle in by this weekend so expect to see highs only in the 20a with lows falling into the single digits.