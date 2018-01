LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is in trouble with the law after his 8-year-old son was found wandering alone.

Jared M. McCoy, 37, of Lancaster, is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police said a passing driver found the boy walking along Abbeyville Road at night and in the rain on Saturday, just before 8 p.m.

The child left his home because he feared for his safety after McCoy drank alcohol to the point he was unconscious, police said.