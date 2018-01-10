Measles disovered on IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University and health officials are investigating after a case of measles was discovered on the Bloomington campus.

According to the school, the student arrived in Bloomington on Jan. 2 for new student orientation and was later diagnosised and placed in self-isolation on Jan. 6.

Currently, officials are currently working to track down anyone who may have been potentially exposed to the contagious disease.

In some cases, if not vaccinated against the virus, measles can lead to hospitalization, and even death.

Despite being a virus, the same steps used to stop the spread of the flu can be used to inhibit the spread of measles.

“Frequent handwashing throughout the day and sneezing or coughing into tissues or your elbow help prevent the spread of many serious communicable diseases, including measles,” said Dr. Diana Ebling, medical director at the IU Health Center. “This is particularly important in classroom and shared living and dining spaces.”