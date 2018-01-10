Police look for silver SUV after Bluff Road hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police released new details about a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s south side. They have determined the driver was in an SUV and they are now looking for a silver Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Tahoe.

The hit-and-run happened Tuesday evening on Bluff Road near Southport Road. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Dean Stegmoller. Authorities are not sure if Stegmoller was walking in the road or trying to cross it when he was hit by the SUV. The driver never stopped to check on him.

“There’s plenty of places that they could have waited and assisted and called 911 or whatever. There is no excuse for someone to just drive off,” said Aaron Brodfuehrer, an Indianapolis resident. He lives near that intersection and says he walks to the businesses at that corner often.

“A couple times I’ve had a couple close calls myself just walking across,” said Brodfuehrer.

There are sidewalks in the area, but it’s still unclear if Stegmoller was using them.

Police tell us two others saw Stegmoller shortly after he had been hit.

They called 911 and tried to give him CPR, but it was too late.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run of the year. Last Wednesday 57-year-old Lisa Hardy was hit and killed near 16th and Bolton.

If you have any information about either hit and run case. call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.