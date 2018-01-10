The weather is soupy and will be Thursday before a winter storm arrives Friday.

THIS EVENING: Expect areas of fog to linger until late evening, otherwise low clouds, warm air and drizzle will persist with temps staying in the low to mid 50s.

OVERNIGHT: It will be warm with drizzle overnight with lows staying in the low 50s

RAINY THURSDAY: Rain, wind and warm air will dominate Thursday with highs in the upper 50s pushing 60 degrees.

WINTER STORM FRIDAY 1ST FORECAST: Now that the storm system is over land in the SW US, models are getting a better handle on what to expect and when for now, though there could be shifts. Right now, expect a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet for the Friday AM commute. As colder air moves in Friday afternoon, we will see a change to snow. This timing and location will be tricky. So we have two concerns … snow totals and ice accumulation. Some areas south of I-70 as of now could see less than .25″+ of ice. This could be enough to cause power outage concerns if that occurs. If it is sleet, that would be not as bad on the power. Snowfall could see a band of 2-5 inches of snow for central and southern Indiana. The spread is larger to reflect the uncertainty for now. More update to come, so stay tuned.

8-DAY OUTLOOK: Bitter cold but dry for the weekend, another chance of snow arrives Monday. Temps will stay very cold through Wednesday of next week. Milder air will return late next week.