What kinds of open jobs are there in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb said in his State of the State address Tuesday that there are 85,000 unfilled jobs in Indiana “because employers can’t find the people equipped with the skills they need.”

Open positions posted to the state’s online jobs database range from fast food worker to neurologist. The two employers with the most jobs posted in the state are St. Vincent Health and McDonald’s.

Like St. Vincent, Eskenazi Health is also looking for workers. Nursing Director Leann Blue said Eskenazi is looking for about 50 nurses right now.

“The reason for the growth is that, one, nurses are extremely valuable to the health care team,” Blue said. “Two, we’re seeing growth.”

One section of the database lists employers in order of their number of open jobs. The list shows five health care companies in the top twelve.

State leaders said they’re also seeing growth in the advanced manufacturing and tech industries.

“There’s a variety of jobs out there,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said.

Payne said the state is focused on giving all Hoosiers a path to the right careers. Gov. Holcomb said he’s establishing a state-run office of learning and apprenticeship and getting 250 companies to train workers through a grant program.

“We do believe that we have the capacity to fill those jobs,” Payne said. “But what we need to do is make sure that the people who are available for those jobs are skilled up to get those jobs.”

Despite the job openings, the state’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.7 percent.

Indianapolis Public Schools is also making an effort to prepare students for career paths. Starting in the fall of 2018, students will focus on career-based programs of their choice.