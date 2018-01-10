Woman dies when vehicle goes off US 231 south of Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle veered off U.S. 231 and went into water, Indiana State Police at Putnamville said.

Witnesses told police at the scene that it appeared the woman was unconscious when the vehicle went off the road about two miles south of Cloverdale between Hardware Road and Owen County Road 1250 North (also known as Putnam County Road 1300 South). Sgt. Joe Watts with the Putnamville post said the woman was rescued from the car and taken to a hospital before she died. She may have had a medical emergency, he said.

Authorities dispatched to the incident shortly before 1 p.m.

Police were expected to direct traffic on the highway until 4 p.m.

Watts was preparing a news release on the incident, but no additional details were immediately available.